MOJEC Installed Over 240,000 Meters In 2024’

MOJEC International Limited, yesterday, said it had, through its subsidiary, MOJEC Meter Asset Management Company (M3AC), successfully installed over 240,000 meters across the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) in 2024.

It stated that this reflected the company’s pivotal role as a critical partner in Nigeria’s journey towards sustainable energy.

According to a statement, MOJEC’s Head of Installation, Engr. Monday Ubogu, said the company completed up to 150,000 installations within the first three quarters of 2024, representing an impressive 40 per cent of all installations carried out across distribution companies (DisCos) nationwide.

He added that this remarkable contribution was further amplified in the fourth quarter with the deployment of an additional 95,000 meters, bringing its annual total to over 240,000 installations.

Monday said: “The record breaking meter installations underscores MOJEC’s unparalleled capacity to drive metering initiatives such as CAPMI, MAF, Vendor Financing, MAP Phases I & II, and NMMP 0, having deployed nearly 4M meters since the privatization of the NESI.”

Group Managing Director, Chantelle Abdul, attributed the success to MOJEC’s state of the art metering facilities. She said: “At the heart of MOJEC’s success lies its cutting-edge infrastructure. We operate two state-of-the-art meter production facilities, boasting an annual installed capacity of up to 5 million meters.”

