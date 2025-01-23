MOJEC Deploys Over 300,000 METERS In 2024

Share

MOJEC International Limited has said it deployed over 300,000 meters across the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) in 2024.

It stated that through its subsidiary; MOJEC Meter Asset Management Company (M3AC), the company successfully installed over 240,000 meters of the 300,000 deployed, reflecting MOJEC’s pivotal role as a critical partner in Nigeria’s journey towards sustainable energy.

MOJEC’s Head of Installation; Engr. Monday Ubogu, in an updated statement, on Thursday, disclosed that the company completed up to 150,000 installations within the first three quarters of 2024, accounting for an impressive 40% of all installations carried out nationwide across Distribution Companies (DisCos) within the same period.

He stated that this remarkable contribution was further amplified in the fourth quarter with the deployment of an additional 95,000 meters, bringing its annual total to over 240,000 installations.

Monday said: “The record-breaking meter installations underscore MOJEC’s unparalleled capacity to drive metering initiatives such as CAPMI, MAF, Vendor Financing, MAP Phases I & II, and NMMP 0, having deployed nearly 4M meters since the privatization of the NESI.

Group Managing Director, Chantelle Abdul, attributed the success to MOJEC’s state-of-the-art metering facilities.

She said: “At the heart of MOJEC’s success lies its cutting-edge infrastructure. We operate two state-of-the-art meter production facilities, boasting an annual installed capacity of up to 5 million meters.

“This robust production capability not only positions MOJEC as a key player in addressing the metering deficit in Nigeria but also underscores its role as a trailblazer in Africa’s energy landscape.”

Chantelle noted that MOJEC’s expansive installer network, comprising over 5,000 skilled professionals, further lends credence to its leadership position in the sector.

She affirmed that the vast network of expertise ensures swift and efficient meter deployment, making MOJEC the go-to partner for DisCos nationwide.

The MOJEC boss further added that by leveraging its extensive expertise and infrastructure, the company is empowering homes, businesses, and industries with reliable access to electricity.

“As the largest smart meter manufacturer in sub-Saharan Africa, MOJEC International Limited continues to set benchmarks for excellence, innovation, and impact. Its contributions in 2024 mark a significant milestone in the company’s mission to revolutionize energy access across Nigeria and beyond.

“With a strong focus on sustainability, cutting-edge technology, and a customer-centric approach, MOJEC is not only transforming the Nigerian electricity metering landscape but also spearheading efforts to build a more efficient and equitable energy future for all,” the statement added.

