Mohbad’s Wife, Wunmi Agrees To DNA Test For Son’s Paternity 

Share

The widow of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Adedimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Omowunmi Aloba has agreed to undergo a Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) test to confirm the paternity of their son, Liam.

This decision comes amid a court dispute initiated by Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, who had filed a suit requesting a DNA test for his grandson.

Joseph Aloba’s legal team, led by Emmanuel Oroko, initially faced challenges in serving Omowunmi with the legal documents, leading the Magistrates Court in Ikorodu, Lagos State, to recommend alternative dispute resolution.

However, attempts to reach a settlement behind closed doors were unsuccessful.

A representative from the family’s legal team, Monisola Odumosu, confirmed that Omowunmi had finally agreed to the DNA test following settlement negotiations.

The terms of the agreement specify that the DNA test will be conducted at two recognized and accredited medical facilities in Lagos or another mutually agreed-upon location outside Lagos.

READ ALSO:

The cost of the test, including sample collection and associated legal fees, will be covered by Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba.

In a court statement, Odumosu revealed that both parties agreed on the settlement, which has now been adopted as the court’s judgment.

The court also ordered the appointment of officers to supervise the DNA process to ensure accuracy and reliability.

Additionally, it was ruled that each party will bear its own legal costs except for the expenses of the DNA test, which will be handled by the applicant, Joseph Aloba.

The circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death at the age of 27 sparked widespread controversy on social media.

The late singer was a former signee of Marlian Music, owned by musician Naira Marley, and had left the label in February 2022.

Following his death, the Lagos State Police Command inaugurated a 13-member special investigation team on September 18, 2023, to probe the incident.

Subsequently, Naira Marley and Lagos socialite Sam Larry (Balogun Eletu) were arrested in connection with the case.

Mohbad’s body was exhumed on September 21, 2023, for autopsy as part of efforts to determine the cause of his death.

International observers have since raised concerns over the coroner’s inquest, citing alleged procedural delays and potential suppression of evidence.

A group of observers monitoring the proceedings at the Ikorodu court expressed disappointment over frequent adjournments and interjections during the cross-examination of Omowunmi Aloba, alleging these disruptions could hinder the pursuit of justice.

This case continues to draw public attention, with calls for transparency, fairness, and accountability in the investigation into the tragic death of the young artist.

Share

Please follow and like us: