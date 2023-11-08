Mohbad’s Wife Testifies Before Coroner’s Inquest, Spills More Details

Omowunmi who was at the court on Tuesday, November 7, shared her testimony which sought to establish how the singer died on September 12, 2023.

According to Omowunmi, Mohbad began complaining of discomfort after the nurse had administered injections to him in his room.

She also stated that her late husband’s hands were all swollen before the nurse arrived which was around 1 pm, and after the nurse injected him, he started feeling uncomfortable which he complained about.

She also narrated how Mohbad sustained the injury, which was as a result of the fight he had with his childhood friend, Primeboy, on Sunday night, September 10, at Ikorodu Town Hall.

Omowunmi said her late husband refused to go to the hospital because the injury was a minor one, and he felt there was no need to visit the hospital.

Narrating the ordeal of the fight Mohbad had with Primeboy in her testimony, she stated that when they arrived Ikorodu concert at about 7:00 pm on Sunday, September 10, Mohbad performed on stage by 9:00 pm.

However, as they tried to leave the show a lot of fans gathered around and this made it difficult to see a road to take to leave the venue.

She said, He (Mohbad) wanted to leave when he finished his performance but everywhere was blocked. He told his friend Prime Boy to go and tell his brother (Adura Aloba) to tell the bouncer that their car wanted to leave but they said we should wait for another artiste to perform finish.”

“It was Prime Boy who came complaining about why would Mohbad’s brother act rude to him like that saying that Mohbad should do something but Mohbad said that he can’t discipline his brother in public. By that time, Mohbad was really angry sake of saying them.” have delayed it for over two hours and everything that’s happening.”

She stated that while the argument between Primeboy and Mohbad was ongoing, she was sitting in their middle, and this made Mohbad come down from the car and go to the other side to fight him.

“It’s in the middle of it and my husband came down because he was upset that Prime Boy was calling him ‘Promise’ which he didn’t like being called outside.”

“As he turned to the other side of the car to meet Prime Boy, I quickly called the other people in our second Prado jeep to settle the argument but I didn’t know what happened during the fight because I’m not expensive.”