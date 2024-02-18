Mohbad’s Wife Pens Emotional Note In Memory Of His Demise

The wife of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Omowunmi has taken to her social media page to pen an emotional note in memory of her late husband.

It would be recalled that Mohbad passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in a controversial circumstance that is yet to be unravelled at the age of 26.

Barely five months after his passing, Omowunmi took to her Instagram page to pen a lengthy note about how much she misses him, and how his absence had left her broken.

She mentioned how they had dreams, plans and promises but all those had vanished after he died.

She wrote, “The cherished husband of my youth, the loving father of our child. It still feels surreal, as if reality hasn’t fully sunk in since you departed from this world.

READ ALSO:

“Is it true that you’re not coming back? Is this truly the end for us and for our son Liam? All our dreams, our plans and promises sh*red in an instant. I can’t accept ever again experiencing the joy 00 our playful banter, our inside jokes, or our silly dance moves and much more

“I believe you hear me when I pour out my heart to you in the quiet of the night as I sense your presence in the subtle signs around me. When I see Liam giggling with the same joy he felt when you threw him playfully into the air,

“I can’t help but feel that it’s your spirit at play. I long for the moments when you’d try to make amends with sweet gestures after a disagreement, or when you’d affectionately call me by pet names just to see me smile even when I tried to act like a hard guy! You sure had your way with me my sweet and surest guy!

“The nights seem colder now, and In my heart deeper by the day than I ever thought possible. The pill sometimes feels unbearable, yet when I glance at my phone’s screensaver and see your infectious smile. h’armth fills me, even if only temporarily.

“I still cry every day, and my entire being mourns for you, my heart, soul and body yearn for you Okomi. The weight of your loss has crushed me, and I struggle to envision a path toward healing. Tonight, as with every night.

“I’m overwhelmed by my grief, but I find solace in sharing this pain with the world! it’s a burden too heavy for me to bear alone. Moh doesn’t sleep 00. it’s not yet time to sleep. I missssssss you.”

See posts below: