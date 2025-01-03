Share

The estranged wife of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Omowunmi has taken to her social media page to mark the singer’s 28th birthday, January 3, 2025.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad tragically passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, and his body remains in the morgue over a year due to an ongoing and inconclusive investigation into his death.

Taking to her Instagram story, Wunmi shared a loved up video of the two holding hands during Mohbad’s last birthday celebration in 2020.

The heartfelt clip has stirred emotional reactions among fans, who have since taken to social media to commemorate the late singer.

READ ALSO;

Recalls that Mohbad’s fans continue to celebrate his legacy, expressing love and grief in equal measure.

Many have used the occasion to demand justice and closure regarding the circumstances surrounding his untimely death.

A die hard fan @temilolasobola took to her comment section to write; “IMOLE, You would have clocked 28 years today but the w!cked people of this world decided to cut your life short at your prime.

“If only tears could bring the de*d back, Ileri you would have returned to us. We take solace in the fact that you are no longer in pain….You are at rest with your creator.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN OBA IMOLE….YOUR FANS HAVE NOT GOTTEN OVER YOUR UNTIMELY DEMISE. Your memories shall be cherished forever. WE LOVE YOU❤️.”

Share

Please follow and like us: