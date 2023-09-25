Mohbad’s Wife Had Sexual Relationship With Marlian Boys – Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has urged Nigerians who are donating money to the late singer, Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi to stop.

Kemi who made the plea via his verified X handle on Sunday evening alleged that the wife of the late 27-year-old singer has once had sexual relationships with Marlian boys in the past.

Calling on good samaritans and well-wishers who are donating money to Mohbad’s wife to stop noted that DNA needs to be done to ascertain if truly the child belongs to Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad.

She also claims that there is a possibility that the child might not belong to the late singer, Mohbad as his wife has allegedly had sexual relations with the boys in the Marlian house.

She said, “Stop DONATING money to Mohbad’s wife Wunmi till her child’s DNA is tested. Her video trying to attack an NDLEA agent was posted here last night.

“Celebrity supporting her pls STFU. I’m only concerned with Mohbad’s music estate and she’s allegedly had sexual relations with most of the males in the Marlian house. Anyone trying to sue me is HIDING something.”

“Also why was Wunmi in the car with Mohbad’s dead body and the quack nurse arrested? Where were they going to? Not a mortuary but a casket seller to bury Mohbad by midnight which was declined by their community leader. The child does not even look like any of them.”