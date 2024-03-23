Mohbad’s Wife Gets Emotional Ahead Of Liam’s First Birthday

The wife of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Omowunmi Aloba, has gotten emotional over her husband’s absence as her son, Liam, is set to clock 1 year in a few weeks.

It would be recalled that Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at the age of 27, in a controversial manner and was buried the next day.

In a new development, the bereaved wife, Wunmi took to her social media page to speak on how his absence has affected her.

Wunmi emphasized that no woman should go through such emotional turmoil that she had gone through, stressing that she wouldn’t wish her enemies to pass through her pain.

READ ALSO:

She wrote; “No female deserves to go through this, haa I don’t wish this pain on my enemy. Liam will clock 1 year in a few weeks without dada, I miss my baby so much.”

u_dun_mean_it said: “Is this the same boy they said doesn’t look like his dad? Some of you need Jesus”

jelasbeauty said: “It’s the wife, child and mother that bears the loss and hurt more.”

Read comments below:

bllacross said: “Sad… while others have finished/benefiting and clout chasing from Mohbad’s death there is his wife still in pain.”

yusufomobolanleola said: “He no go better for anybody wey talk about DNA again for here”

praiseiuo said: “Sorry for the loss but how far is the DNA?”

dinmaoflagos said: “It’s crazy how the pain will never go 297 away, she’ll just learn to live with it sigh.”

cecilia_remi said: “Omo something is off about this girl 18 seeing sympathy from the public.. Nigerians like sentiment, only deep thinkers will know something isn’t right about her constant pity party she’s doing”

See the post below: