Mohbad’s Wife Finally Bow To Pressure, Sets For DNA To Prove Paternity Of Son

Omowunmi Aloba, the wife of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad has agreed to conduct a DNA test to prove the paternity of her 5-month-old son, Liam.

After the sudden demise of Mohbad, rumours began circulating on social media suggesting that his son, whom he had with his wife before his tragic demise, might not be his biological child but that of Sam Larry, one of the prime suspect who had bullied Mohbad when he was alive.

These speculations led to a significant backlash and calls for a DNA test to confirm the child’s true parentage.

Following the call, Mohbad’s wife finally bowed to pressure, as she addressed the situation head-on.

According to her, she had refrained from responding to the rumours and backlash due to the guidance of her lawyer and sister.

However, she expressed her readiness to undergo a DNA test to put the speculations to rest.

She added that she had never had any intimate relationship with Sam Larry, noting that Mohbad was the one who took her virginity.

She said, “Please help me I’m ready for it. I have never had a physical conversation with Sam Larry in my life.

I only greet him whenever I see him. Mohbad got me deflowered. How do I go about it? I’m ready.

“It’s just people around me, Most especially My lawyer. Can you help me speak to my sister? I am ready.”

@mhizgreat001 14h said: “They will still have something to say after the DNA is cleared, That is people for you.”

@swag_omoluabi reacted: “The funniest thing is that, even after the DNA, and na mohbad get the pikin, they go still raise another topic again.”

@damilola_a_ commented: “After this lady proves herself and her son innocent through the DNA, I hope we all will be ready to drag and fight those who started this madness.”

@bantu_lli said: “I don’t think they’re accusing her of killing her husband. The fact that she talked about suing people for asking her for DNA made its narrative appear true. There’s nothing wrong with what the public demanded. People demanded exhumation of the corpse, it was done, they demanded an autopsy was done, why is the DNA an issue? His fans want to know all the truth. I honestly see nothing wrong. justice must be served.”

@ummuaishafashion said: “Do not agree to do any DNA test on your baby now until the autopsy result is out and the burial of your husband is concluded. I’m telling you nothing but the truth and my conscience, if you agree to carry out the DNA test now, the result will be manipulated, and your husband’s killers will find a way to pay any amount for the doctor to manipulate the results. You will be accused of imposing another man’s pregnancy on mohbad and killing him in other to inherit his property. Please listen to your family until the autopsy result is out and the burial of your husband is finalized. Thank you.”

@thefelixohaeri said: “Honestly, when people were pushing for the DNA, she’d have done it and cleared the air, so we won’t be divided. The constant fighting from Gistlover against DNA made people suspicious. Her sister threatening to sue for N100m against VDM gave another eyebrow. I’m understanding that feeling, when being asked for a DNA, however, it’s to clear your name. Now, the matter is getting more divided after another narrative has emerged. Irrespective, Naira and Sam are meant to pay for bullying. Also, let’s leave sentiment aside, let her clear her name as fast as she can if her hands are clear. I really didn’t see why to fight against DNA if you’re 100% sure it’s Mohbad. Lastly, before coming for me negatively, hope you’ve learnt to read and comprehend not to read to insult.”