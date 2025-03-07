Mohbad’s Wife Cries Out, Hold Joseph Aloba If Anything Happen To Me

Share

The wife of late singer Mohbad, Omowunmi has called out Joseph Aloba’s brother for allegedly threatening her and her son Liam. Omowunmi shared pictures of Ayodele Famuyiwa, her father-in-law’s adopted brother, and accused him of bullying and threatening her and Liam.

She claimed that Famuyiwa, who lives in the United States, has been making threatening comments, including a recent statement where he allegedly said he would harm them.

Omowunmi pleaded with her followers to help her contact the relevant authorities in the US, stating that “Famuyiwa should be held responsible if anything happens” to her or Liam.

She also claimed she has several videos of Famuyiwa’s alleged threats on her phone. “Please anyone that knows the right authorities I can tag in United States should pls text me.

He threatened he was going to harm us tonight on his TikTok show, and my father-in-law was on that live listening to it. I have so many of his threatening videos on my phone. Please help me,” she wrote. “If anything happens to me or Liam, Ifamuyiwa should be held responsible, he’s my father-in-law’s adopted brother.

He lives in the US. He’s presently on TikTok live threatening us. “Ayodele Famuyiwa, has threatened to take Liam out of the way, he’s my fatherin-law power of attorney. Nigerians, please help me to beg my father-in-law to do DNA, if not for anything but for the sake of Mohbad,” she wrote.

“I’ve been ready since 2023, I didn’t just have the courage to speak up because of how he has used the media to attack my son and I. Liam doesn’t deserve to go through this.

He knows once the DNA is done, he will be left with no choice than to bury my husband. “And to those asking why I am just speaking up now, it took everything in me to get to this point, seventeen months of relentless bullying, the strength I have gathered isn’t easy to rebuild. My husband deserves to rest, there’s no genuine reason why he is still at the morgue.”

