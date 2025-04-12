Share

Wunmi Aloba, the wife of late Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has taken to her social media page to celebrate her son, Liam Light‘s second birthday with a heartfelt message.

Wunmi poured out her heart, describing her son as her “Shining star” and a source of strength amid the turbulent year following her husband’s sudden demise.

Sharing an adorable photo of Liam, she wrote: “Happy 2nd birthday to my shining star, Liam Eyinimofeoluwa. Today is all about you and the joy you bring into my life.

I’m so grateful that I was chosen to be your mother.

I know the past year has been tough for us, but I’m always here for you as your mother and your safe place.

We have been through so much together, and I’m so proud of the strong and resilient person you’re growing up to be.

Here’s to another year of laughter, playtime and making memories together!

I love you more than words can say, and I’m so grateful for the gift of YOU”.

Following this, many have taken to the comment section of her post to drum support and prayers for her, others also praised her strength and resilience in the face of tragedy.

