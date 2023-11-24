Mohbad’s Wife Breaks Silence, Says Those Requesting For DNA Test Should Pay For It

The wife of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Omowunmi, has finally broken her silence over the call for a DNA test and controversies trailing her family since the tragic demise of the 26-year-old singer.

New Telegraph recalls that since the demise of the singer on September 12, there has been a call from the public for a DNA test to ascertain the paternity of the late singer’s baby, Liam Aloba.

Responding to the call for a DNA test, Omowunmi said those insisting on a DNA test should be prepared to cover the associated costs, given her current financial challenges and the responsibility of raising Liam alone.

In an Instagram live session, Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo highlighted Wunmi’s willingness for a DNA test.

Iyabo shed more light on the ongoing drama of the DNA test and Omowunmi’s challenging circumstances.

According to Iyabo Ojo, Omowunmi stated that her father-in-law or his lawyer has yet to make a formal request to her lawyer for a DNA test.

She added that aside from seeing public demand on social media, no one has yet reached out to conduct or make plans for the paternity test.

Iyabo Ojo said, “ Omowunmi said no one has informed her, no one has reached out, that she is only seeing it on social media.

“She said her father-in-law’s lawyer has not reached out to her lawyer. Those who want DNA test should pay for it, I am managing myself and I cannot afford it.”

