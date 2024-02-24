MohBad’s Wife Breaks Silence, Says They Won’t Let Me Speak My Truth

However, she noted that she knows a lot to say but her oppressors would never allow her to speak her truth, having fear that they might kill her like they killed her husband.

Omowunmi wrote; “They silenced my husband by spreading rumors that he was on drugs, and now they’ve been targeting me by releasing a voice note I recorded a few years ago for medical purposes. They’re attacking our only child by libeling him as illegitimate.

“My husband was messed up mentally, psychologically, and physically, if he had continued speaking publicly about his challenges, perhaps he would still be alive today.

“I wish he had summoned the courage to come public as many times as he could, but he didn’t want anyone to see his vulnerability;

“He was a gentle and calm soul. Making a man feel inferior, making him live in fear, assaulting him publicly, amongst others is what they subjected my husband to.

“The last time they attacked him, I begged him to speak out, but he felt powerless against the influence of the industry gods.

“Mohbad would have sought medical treatment after his injury if he didn’t live in constant fear. He avoids hospitals because he believes the medical system could be compromised, and doctors bribed to harm him.

“I know a lot, but they won’t allow me to speak my truth. Your favorite fake activists and bloggers can continue defaming me, but I pray God rewards them for their actions. If they eventually kill me me too, like they did to Mohbad, just know I said it.

“It may not be direct! So many things have happened since I lost my husband, yet I can’t speak. I am helpless, but I know God will see me through this. I want the whole world to know that I tried to speak up, just as my husband always wanted to, but they bullied him to silence as they are currently doing to me.

The DNA issue has brought tears to my eyes and pain to my heart, and my legal team has advised me not to dignify anyone with a response. However, I feel compelled to address the misconceptions arising from my silence.

“Let me clarify; there has never been any doubt or discussion about Liam’s paternity until my husband’s demise. It is disheartening to hear false narratives circulating on social media. My husband never for once questioned the paternity of our SONSHINE during his lifetime, and neither did my father-in-law or his family.

“The first time I heard about his doubt was on social media. He never spoke to me personally about the DNA till this very day. My father-in-law’s legal team reached out to my legal team, who then gave him the terms and conditions in which the DNA will be conducted.

Since November, I have been waiting for a court order to proceed with the DNA testing. However, I am now being asked to take Liam to my father-in-law so the test can be done. Which of you will take your son to such a man in this circumstance?

“If you were in my shoes, would you feel safe to take your son to a man who has come online to defame your character and lie about you? You’ve all seen the curses and threats made on my son’s enemy yet some of you are telling me to expose my son to further potential harm?

“The relentless social media bullying and threats have made it impossible for me to even take Liam out in public safely. All I ever did was love Ilerioluwa selflessly and expect nothing in return. Yet, this is the cruel reality I now face. Liam is our SONSHINE and the only precious gift Ilerioluwa left me with. I will protect him with every ounce of my blood and until my last breath.”

