Mohbad’s Wife Accuses Father-In-Law Of Delaying DNA Test

Share

The wife of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Omowunmi, has accused her father-in-law of delaying the DNA test of her son, Liam in a bid to resolve the paternity issue.

Omowunmi who spoke through her legal team, Salawu Akingbolu Chambers on Tuesday alleged that her father-in-law rejected the medical facilities she proposed for the test.

New Telegraph gathered in the letter from the chambers of Wunmi’s lawyers that she objected to using UCH Ibadan, while Mr Aloba also rejected her choice of Lagoon Hospitals.

However, to find solutions, Wunmi suggested alternative facilities; Eko Hospital and Reddington Hospital, but claimed Aloba failed to respond.

Omowunmi also accused Mohbad’s father of portraying her son as a “bastard” on social media.

READ ALSO:

The letter reads: “To our utter surprise however, instead of you responding to our letter of the above-quoted date, we saw Mr Taiwo Odumosu of counsel, whom we have profound respect for and Counsel to the Applicant, saying on social media that we are the ones who are not ready for the DNA.

“Whereas that is not the case, and we are by this letter denouncing any such misrepresentation Mr Taiwo Odumosu of counsel must have tainted us with on social media. As a matter of fact, we deserve an apology for such unhealthy allegations,”

The letter added: “We shall inform the court of our position in this regard,”

In response, Aloba’s former legal team, Hillceetee Partners, in their response dated January 11, 2025, and signed by Emmanuel Oroko, denied allegations of misrepresentation on social media, clarifying that no statements had been made implying Omowunmi’s unwillingness to cooperate.

The letter reads: “Mr Odumosu wishes to inform you that there was no time during his media interaction that he mentioned that your client ‘was not ready for the DNA’.

“What he was saying, which has been misinterpreted, was that the hospitals had yet to respond to enquiries on their readiness to conduct the test. We heard your client express sentiment in that respect after the media interaction.

“Mr Odumosu has absolute respect for your office and your client. He would not in any way derogate the professionalism and maturity both law firms have exhibited so far while the case lasted.”

Share

Please follow and like us: