Mohbad’s Team Vows To Retrieve Catalog, Royalties From Marlian Music

The management of the late singer, Mohba has vowed to get his catalog and all owed royalties from Marlian Music Record for the sake of his son, Liam.

It would be recalled that Nigerian singer, Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, at the young age of 27, with promising talents, however, his team has addressed the concerns of his fans and supporters as regards his works.

According to the statement released issued on Sunday on the X page of his management team, his royalties and catalog are said to be pursued until retrieved from his ex-record label.

The management added that the returns are to be directed to the well-being of Mohbad’s five-month-old son.

Mohbad’s management’s statement on royalties from Marlian Music reads, “We appreciate the outpouring of love from the General Public following the passing of Mohbad.

“The circumstances surrounding his death are truly painful and we are open to provide any cooperation necessary to the authorities to carry out any investigations.

“Right now, we are focused on making sure the legacy of Mohbad lives on and he is remembered as he was in his final months; Free, Strong and fighting for his future.

“Before his passing Mohbad was in court to retrieve the majority of his songs and unpaid royalties which were wrongfully held by Marlian Music.

“We will continue the fight to retrieve his catalogue and unpaid royalties so that through these, those he left behind, especially his son; Liam !mole, will be provided for.

“We want #JusticeforMohbad, and We will appreciate all the support we can get in this fight to retrieve his catalog from Marlian Music, as this is the justice that Mohbad was working towards.

Imole Lives On it.”