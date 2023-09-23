Mohbad’s Sister-In-Law To Slam N300m On VeyDarkMan Over Call For DNA Test

The sister-in-law of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad has issued a stern warning to an Instagram activist, VeryDarkMan after he requested DNA be done for the 27-year-old rapper’s son.

Following the demise of the young artist, Mohbad and the controversy surrounding the death of the singer, VeryDarkMan, a controversial media personality questioned Mohbad’s son’s paternity and demanded a DNA test to establish the child’s biological parentage.

According to VeryDarkMan, “ The child doesn’t look like the late singer”.

The activist expressed worries about potential close family participation and cited the wife’s public declarations of being a widow.

In order to determine the child’s genuine paternity, VeryDarkMan emphasized the value of conducting an extensive DNA test, saying in the case of murder, everyone close to the late singer is a suspect, including the wife and parent.

However, the sister-in-law of the late Mohbad has taken to her Instagram story to drag VeryDarkMan and threatened the activist with an N300 million lawsuit for defamation of character.