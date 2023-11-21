Mohbad’s Sister-In-Law Makes Fresh Allegations About Singer’s Demise

The sister-in-law of late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Karimot, has revealed fresh allegations regarding his final moments.

Taking to her Instagram page, Karimot claimed that the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death are very complicated, as she revealed that the late singer had an encounter with certain individuals connected to the show in Ikorodu before his demise.

She questioned why was there minimal discussion about the people Mohbad met shortly before his passing.

Without disclosing their names, Karimot claimed that Mohbad met these individuals at a bar 72 hours before his demise and performance in Ikorodu.

She further urged Nigerians to go back and watch videos of Mohbad during the Ikorodu show, asserting that his erratic behaviour was not solely influenced by hard drugs.

READ ALSO:

She said, “I will not keep quiet or be shut up on why they hurriedly buried Mohbad. You are telling me to keep quiet and trying to shut me down. When he died, somebody donated money for them to bury him.

“72 hours before he died, Mohbad went to a bar to drink and eat with the same person, and the person who hosted the show in Ikorodu, did the person reach out to Mohbad’s widow? Please, Nigerians should go back to the video of Mohbad on stage and study his behaviour, he was not under the influence of drugs.

“Mohbad was sceptical about the show, he was reluctant but said he had to go because he had been paid. I will keep asking why was Mohbad buried. Mothers should rise up and fight for justice, you can’t shut me down, before the show he was at the bar, why is nobody talking about the people he was with? Mohbad’s death is very deep but I know he will fight back.”

Watch the video below: