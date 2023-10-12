Mohbad’s Sister-In-Law Accuses Late Singer’s Family Of Dragging Properties Lowkey

It would be recalled that the 27-year-old singer passed away on Tuesday, September 12 in a controversial situation 10 months after his split from his former record label, Marlian Music.

Days after his tragic demise, a lot of controversies have been hovering on social media about the circumstances surrounding his death, first was his former boss, Naira Marley and Sam Larry who physically assaulted him while he was alive, and was responsible for his death.

Second was the nurse who administered treatment to him, third was his childhood friend and fourth, was alleged that his son, Liam wasn’t his.

READ ALSO:

Exactly a month after his death, Mohbad’s sister-in-law who took to his social media page to wish for his continued rest revealed that his son turns 6 months old today.

According to her, while Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi continues to mourn, Mohbad’s family are dragging his properties secretly but coming online to drag Wunmi.

She added that Mohbad’s wife would be addressing the public very soon.

See her post below: