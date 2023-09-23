Mohbad’s Remains Deposited In Mortuary – Police

The Lagos Police Command has confirmed that the body of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, has been deposited in the mortuary.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the development while speaking in an interview on Friday.

Hundeyin indicated that the deceased singer’s remains were placed in the mortuary following the completion of the autopsy on his body, which was exhumed in the Ikorodu area of the state on Thursday.

Hundeyin refuted speculations that the remains had been reburied, emphasizing that the body had been placed in the mortuary.

“It is at the mortuary,” he said.

READ ALSO:

Saturday Telegraph had reported that the State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the conclusion of the autopsy on the remains of the late singer.

The police in a statement issued via its X platform (formerly Twitter), confirmed the successful completion of the autopsy and promised to provide additional information to the public once the results become available.

The 27-year-old singer died under mysterious circumstances on the 12th of September 2023 and was buried in Ikorodu, Lagos State, the next day.

The death of the popular artist sparked widespread reactions, with some Nigerians accusing his former boss, Naira Marley, and music promoter, Sam Larry, of being responsible for his demise.

This prompted Nigerians to call for justice, while others have taken to the streets in Lagos, Ogun, and other parts of the country, urging the police to fish out his killers.