MohBad’s Mother Rejects Delivery Of Range Rover Son Purchase Before Death

The mother of late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad has allegedly rejected the delivery of the Range Rover Sport that her son paid for before his sudden demise.

A video shared on TikTok by user @ogatoowise showcased the arrival of the alleged Range Rover that Mohbad had purchased.

READ ALSO:

However, a viral video, which shows the grieving mother rejecting the gifted Range Rover spreads, as it sadly reminded his mother of the singer’s untimely demise.

Fans and loved ones continue to seek justice for his untimely and unjust death.

Click link to watch the video: