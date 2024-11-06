MohBad’s Mother Receives Car Gift From Tiktoker

Share

A Tiktok influencer, KingWhite, has captured many hearts on social media with his kind gesture as he surprises Mohbad’s mother with a brand-new car.

The car gift follows Mohbad’s mother’s reconciliation with her husband, amid court trials surrounding the circumstances of Mohbad’s tragic passing in September 2023.

The viral video which surfaced online shows a glimpse into the car gift presentation and Mohbad’s mother’s priceless reaction.

Mohbad’s mother was curious and shocked as she received the car keys from KingWhite, and instantly hopped into the driver’s seat.

KingWhite also informed Mohbad’s mother that a personal driver would be assigned to her.

The Tiktoker’s act of kindness has melted many internet user’s hearts as they praised him for his kind gesture.

