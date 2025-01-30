Mohbad’s Mother Opens Up On Liam’s DNA Test Delay

Share

The mother of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Mrs Abosede has revealed the reason for the delay in the DNA test involving her late son’s wife, Omowunmi and Mr Joseph Aloba.

Mrs Abosede’s revelation is coming amid the controversies trailing the delay of the DNA test of Mohbad’s only child, Liam Aloba with Mr Joseph Aloba insisting that Liam is not his grandson.

In a recent video making rounds on the internet, Mrs Abosede alleged that Mohbad’s father, is responsible for delaying the test, though she did not disclose the exact reasons.

Despite this, she affirmed that conducting the test is crucial, even though she strongly believes that Liam is her biological grandson.

She said: “Jossy is the one delaying the DNA. We are ready for the DNA. Wunmi must do the DNA because of Liam. I know he is my grandchild,”

Speaking on the recent issue between Mohbad’s brother, Adura, and actor Yomi Fabiyi, she defended her son, insisting that he is innocent.

She backed Adura’s claim that he sold his phone to a friend and was not involved in any impersonation or misleading statements regarding Mohbad’s death.

She said, “Concerning the person that chatted with Yomi Fabiyi, it was Damola who told Yomi that he knew what killed Mohbad. Adura arrested Damola, and I went to the police station to ask him what my offence was and why he impersonated my son, Adura. He didn’t say anything meaningful.

“I have already warned Adura before to move away from these people that surrounded Mohbad when he was alive. They were the ones with Mohbad till he passed. Adura now lives alone in Lekki, and I visit him every week. The case was moved from Ogombo Police Station to Ikeja.”

She further accused Yomi Fabiyi of allegedly manipulating the situation and trying to implicate Adura in the case.

She added: “Damola has confessed that he regretted what he did. Yomi Fabiyi has told Damola to implicate Adura so he doesn’t go to prison alone. I have all the evidence.

“Yomi Fabiyi knew that it was not Adura who chatted him, yet he is trying to shift the blame. All the curses people placed on Adura will go to Yomi’s children. I had two sons, and you have killed one. Nobody is mentioning Naira Marley or Sam Larry again,”

