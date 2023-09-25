Mohbad’s Mother Never Abandoned Her Son – Aunt (Video)

The aunty of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad has reacted to the news report making rounds that the 27-year-old singer was abandoned by her mother when he was a little boy.

The aunt who narrated how the late singer got separated from her mother said stressed that Mohbad’s mother never abandoned him.

It would be recalled that after the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, rumours have been making rounds of Mohbad’s mother abandoning him when he was a child.

Speaking on the allegation, Mohbad’s aunt took to her social media page to revealed what really transpired that led to their separation.

She said when the couple got separated, they shared the three children among themselves and she took only the last born she could take care of, leaving the older two children to their father.

She added that Mohbad’s mum never abandoned them, saying she was always in contact with the children.

Speaking further, Mohbad’s aunt disclosed that Mohbad always told the mother about his problems with the Marlian Music boss, Naira Marley.

Watch her speak below: