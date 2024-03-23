Mohbad’s Mother Accuses Father Of Burying Singer Before His Death

“I called their father to come and see me with all the children despite all he had done to me. I did not have the strength to fight with him because I found happiness in my children, and because they are grown-up, I brought them all together. But, their father separated us.

“I believe that my son was not dead as of the time he was buried. I actually told them not to bury him, but they refused. If they had not buried him at the time he did, I believe he would have lived. Joseph is actually my problem. I believe that he buried my son before he died.”

However, Mr Joseph Aloba gave reasons for burying his late son immediately, citing Yoruba tradition that it is usual not to postpone a deceased person’s burial when both parents are still living.

He said that if Mohbad had died at an older age, the possibility of storing his remains in a morgue till a later period may have been explored.

The late singer’s father also said that Mohbad owned the property where his son was put to rest and had donated it to him in order to build a chapel.

He added that the choice to bury him quickly was consistent with Yoruba norms.