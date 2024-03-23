Mohbad’s Mother Accuses Father Of Burying Singer Before His Death

The mother of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Mrs Abosede has made a surprising claim that Mr Joseph Aloba, Mohbad’s father, buried him before his unfortunate passing.
Speaking in a recent interview with Saturday PUNCH, Mohbad’s mother, made a shocking revelation about Mr Joseph, claiming that even though she spent 10 days at Mr Aloba’s residence right before the late singer’s death, she was unaware of the exact day Mohbad passed away.
She said, “I actually did not know when my child (Mohbad) died. His father did not tell me. I was in his house for 10 days, shortly before he died.
“I ran back there when I heard that he had died. I was the one who called his father and siblings to inform them. I brought them all together.
“I called their father to come and see me with all the children despite all he had done to me. I did not have the strength to fight with him because I found happiness in my children, and because they are grown-up, I brought them all together. But, their father separated us.
“I believe that my son was not dead as of the time he was buried. I actually told them not to bury him, but they refused. If they had not buried him at the time he did, I believe he would have lived. Joseph is actually my problem. I believe that he buried my son before he died.”
However, Mr Joseph Aloba gave reasons for burying his late son immediately, citing Yoruba tradition that it is usual not to postpone a deceased person’s burial when both parents are still living.
He said that if Mohbad had died at an older age, the possibility of storing his remains in a morgue till a later period may have been explored.
The late singer’s father also said that Mohbad owned the property where his son was put to rest and had donated it to him in order to build a chapel.
He added that the choice to bury him quickly was consistent with Yoruba norms.