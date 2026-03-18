The legal representatives of the family of late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, have shown concern about the ability of the laboratories chosen for the DNA test of Mohbad’s son, Liam Aloba.

Ogungbe disclosed that a court, on February 24, 2026, directed that the DNA test be conducted in three laboratories jointly agreed upon by all parties and the court to ensure transparency and credibility.

The selected laboratories include: Alpha Biolabs, Warrington, United Kingdom, nominated by the respondent; DNA Diagnostics Centre, Fairfield, Ohio, United States, nominated by the applicant; and Advanced Histopathology Laboratory Limited, London, United Kingdom, selected by the court through the Social Welfare Officer.

According to the lawyer, preliminary inquiries were made by the applicant’s representatives to verify the technical competence of the laboratories before sample collection commenced.

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“Prior to the commencement of sample collection, representatives of the applicant made inquiries to ascertain whether the listed laboratories possessed the technical capacity to conduct post-mortem DNA analysis involving tissue extraction from embalmed remains,” the statement read.

“The responses received from Alpha Biolabs and Advanced Histopathology Laboratory Limited indicated that they do not conduct post-mortem DNA testing involving embalmed bodies,” it added.

Ogungbe said the development had been formally brought to the attention of the court through an affidavit.

“In light of these responses, the applicant deemed it necessary to notify the Honourable Court by filing an affidavit of facts,” he stated.

The counsel also dismissed claims that his client deliberately selected unqualified laboratories, noting that only one of the facilities was nominated by the applicant.

“It is incorrect and misleading to suggest that Mr Joseph Aloba deliberately selected laboratories lacking the competence to conduct tissue-based DNA testing.

“He remains committed to due process and to a DNA testing procedure that is transparent, scientifically credible, and in strict compliance with the court’s directive,” the statement added.