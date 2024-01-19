Mohbad’s Lawyer Slams Father N200m Lawsuit For Defamation

The lawyer of the late Nigeria Afrobeat singer, Oladimeji Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has reportedly sued the late singer’s father, Joseph Aloba, for defamation of character.

New Telegraph recalls that Mr Joseph, in a recent interview with TVC, stated that he was shocked when they said Mohbad had a thumbprint will, whereas he is 50 years old and has no will.

Mr Joseph further questioned how his 26-year-old son, who was a graduate, would thumbprint his will instead of signing it.

He (Joseph) further accused his late son’s wife, Wunmi, alongside her lawyer, of using the singer’s finger to thumbprint on the will after his death.

Reacting in a statement shared via the late singer’s Instagram page on Monday, his management described the claim as false and misleading.

The statement further disclosed that no member of Mohbad’s management or lawyers has communicated the existence of a will or any such thumb-printed document the father is speculating.

Responding to the interview, Mohbad’s lawyers slammed a lawsuit against his father and demanded that he pay them the sum of N200 million.

Mr Joseph was told to retract everything he said in his recent interview with TVC.

Mohbad’s lawyer also accused Mr Joseph of neglecting his son’s corpse, adding his retraction must be published on different social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, PUNCH Newspaper and Instablog.