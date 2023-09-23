Mohbad’s Last Studio Song ‘Medicine After Death’ Trends Online

A video of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad in a studio recording his last EP song, ‘Medicine after Death’ surfaces on social media, which has left many netizens emotional.

It’s no news that Mohbad has left many Nigerians in pain and in a state of mourning from the heart of those who knew him in life to those who got to hear of him after his demise.

Following his death, the late singer became to most streamed and most searched for on Google, having quick recognition and success worldwide as many fans around the world began celebrating him.

However, a new video which surfaced online shows the heartbreaking moment he’s seen at his studio, singing “Medicine after Death”.

This has sparked controversies online, as many read a lot of meanings to his last song.

Reactions trailing this video;

montage_taylor_afrikaa wrote: “That’s Zoro track on his upcoming ep, which he has postponed and he said every streaming proceeds of the track will be given to Mohbad’s son.”

flimzy_og____ wrote: “@zoroswagbag when’s this hit ey dropping”

teehigh36 wrote: “This guy don know say he go died tbh”

ubiee_of.uyo said: “Listen to the lyrics, I borrow money buy you bone straight “sounds like it’s to his wife hmm”

ne_r_o said “My question i so Mohbad won’t exist anymore…. Like what’s the point of living when once death comes, no more existence forever.This death thing ehn, make God change am, dey give us 2-3 chances to wake up back ….Rest in Power Imole”

Watch the video below: