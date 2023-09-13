Mohbad’s Last Messages To Singer Damo Stirs Reaction

The chats got netizens in shock, as many claimed the singer knew about what was about to happen to him.

In the screenshots that were shared, the singer advised his younger colleague, Damokilladavibe to take over the world as it belongs to him now.

Late Mohbad wrote, “Brother. Take over the world. It’s yours”.

See the post below;

Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (born 8 June 1996-12 September 2023), known professionally as MohBad, aged 27. He was a Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter from Lagos.

He was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s “Marlian Records” and left the label in 2022.

READ ALSO:

He is best known for his hit singles Ponmo, Feel Good, and KPK (Ko Por Ke) with Rexxie which was nominated 3 times for The Headies Awards 2022.

Richy_billy_02 reacted: “This is bad news coming from the side of Ikorudu people how artist go come perform for show una use juju kill am. According to what I saw online. It is bad news from you guys.”

Peterr_deee commented: “Wait is Ikorodu not a good place to perform or what? Una nor try for there o.”

Victoryxsedd said: “He went to Ikorodu for a show and they hit him with juju. Let’s be spiritually guided.”

Hon.aoa added: “Show love when you can. Give support when it matters the most. Find time for family and friends. Be concerned even when there’s no reason to be. Stop minding your business and start Minding our business. Memories are all that we take out of life! So Hold hands, Pray, cry, motivate, inspire, encourage, and celebrate each other. All the tears, fake love, sympathy, and Had I known means nothing when the ball drops!”