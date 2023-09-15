Mohbad’s Grave Sealed Shortly After Burial

Following the tragic death of fast-rising Nigerian singer, Mohbad, a viral video has been making rounds on the internet of some youths cementing the grave site of the 27-year-old singer after his burial ceremony.

It also shows that the construction of a tombstone for Mohbad’s grave will commence after the cementing of his grave is completed.

This is coming after an uproar was raised online by netizens who claimed that the singer was not given a befitting burial.

The tombstone is expected to serve as a memorial and a way to honour the late singer’s memory.

However, many Nigerians have reacted to the cementing of the grave site and the construction of the tombstone are measures being taken to prevent the exhumation of Mohbad’s body and the potential need for an autopsy.

@engr_matthew said: “Would this straighten his neck they bent? Dude was humiliated while alive and still got humiliated even at death.”

@edith_aseye reacted: “Still doesn’t make it any better. They should exhume the body, conduct an autopsy and give a reason for his death. Then organize a befitting and a solemn burial for him with maximum security and lastly burry him with an appropriately sized coffin.”

@its_ezeaputa commented: “They should please dig him up and do an autopsy, then change that casket to his size, I don’t mind funding all this please.”

@twittydol|200 commented: “So they feel burying him so fast and now today cementing the whole place will make everything about this issue to be swept under the rug abi or what is really these people’s intention.

“Cause I don’t understand and I think it’s because people have been clamouring on why an autopsy was not carried out on him that is why they rushed to go and do this. We won’t forget oo, never! This is like a big blow on the faces of the Nigerian youth and the common man once again.

“The system keeps taking us for granted. We won’t forget this! 6 IMOLE please don’t sleep yet. Hunt them in their sleep. Make them restless, frustrated and traumatized. Make them beg for Mercy and Death. Make them pay with their sanity! May they not encounter death in a hurry but May they wallow in excruciating PAIN and MISERY till they die!!! AMEN!!!”

