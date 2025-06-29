In the interview, Sam Larry insisted that, despite a viral video showing him confronting Mohbad over a performance refund, he “Never touched Mohbad in his life.”

Reacting to Sam Larry’s interview, Orezzy took to his Instagram stories to drag Sam Larry, accusing him of lying as well as calling his claims disingenuous.

Orezzy wrote: “Lie has no leg. It can’t run for long. Truth will eventually run over it. Karma is real. Everything we sow we shall reap.”

In another post, Orezzy sarcastically questioned the appearance of visible injuries on Mohbad, in a video which he alleged were not self-inflicted.

Sharing the video of Mohbad in a car with bruises on his body, he captioned the post with: “Shebi na skin care dem rub am in this picture abi, dem no touch am. The bruises just appear out of the cloud.”

Watch Video Below: