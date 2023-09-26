Mohbad’s Father Tagged Evil Because He’s Poor – Seun Kuti

Popular Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, has criticized those condemning the father of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Joseph Aloba for the swift burial.

Seun Kuti who spoke in an interview with media personality, Nedu’s Thehonestbunch podcast berated Nigerians for their hateful remarks on the late singer’s father.

It would be recalled that following the demise of the 27-year-old singer, his father based on Yoruba custom buried him the next day.

This, however, does not sit well with a lot of Nigerians as they took to their social media pages to taunt the man for the swift burial arrangement despite he was a celebrity before his death.

Fans took to their Instagram and X handles to accuse his father of knowing about his son’s death as they called on the Police to beam their searchlight on him as they carried on in their investigation.

Reacting to the outbursts from netizens over Mohbad’s burial, Seun Kuti stated that the deceased father is only receiving condemnation because he is poor.

He said, “Poverty is playing a big role in this whole Mohbad issue. People are saying Mohbad’s father killed him because he buried him early. Who will be looking at his son’s dead body for two to three days?”

Speaking in Pidgin, Kuti asked, “If na Otedola pikin die and he bury am overnight, wetin anybody go talk here? No be sey una go dey give am condolences visit for house?

“Instead of us to be consoling the man, we are making him evil that can kill his son. Somebody that just lost his child. You like the boy pass am na hin dem dey bully the boy all these days and you no talk anything.“