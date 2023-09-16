Mohbad’s Father Speaks On Son’s Final Moment (Video)

Mohbad‘s father has opened up on how he was rushed to the hospital following a phone call about the condition of his son on the day he gave up the ghost.

The bereaved father while speaking in a recent interview, narrated that on the day his son died, he got a call from his associates asking him to meet them at the hospital.

According to the father, he was at the bus stop when he got another call telling him that he should return home. However, he suspected something had happened, hence, insisted on seeing his son.

On getting to his son’s house, he found his lifeless body with an injury on his hand and not his neck as widely claimed.

When he asked his friends about how his late son got the injury, he was told that the injury was from a playful fight he had with his friend after which his hand got swollen.

Mohbad’s father added that his friends informed him that Mohbad vomited after being given an injection by an auxiliary nurse.

Mr Aloba added that he suspected that the nurse who seemed quack to him, employed to treat his son in his house may have been unintentionally responsible for his death.

Watch the video below :