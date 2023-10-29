Mohbad’s Father Speaks On His Resentment For Omowunmi

Mr Joseph Aloba, the father of late Afrobeats singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad has come out to make more jaw-breaking revelations on the reason why he dislikes his daughter-in-law, Omowunmi.

Mohbad’s father had on Wednesday alleged during the Coronal Inquest that Omowunmi used black magic to control his son until he died.

However, in a shocking revelation, Mr Aloba claimed Wunmi only made sure Mohbad took care of her and her family, buying properties in her name and forcing Mohbad to neglect his own father.

Mr Aloba also accused Mohbad’s wife of lacing Mohbad’s food with sleeping pills whenever she wanted to cheat and her cheating partners are residents of the Marlian household.

When asked if Wunmi was legally married to Mohbad, in response, Mr Aloba acknowledged that the couple were married traditionally and his family paid Wunmi’s dowry.

Explaining the significance of the white cloth Wunmi threw into Mohbad’s grave, he said it meant that she had covered him and now Mohbad could no longer expose her.

Mohbad’s dad also narrated how he used to have his daughter-in-law’s father’s number, occasionally calling him to let him know of issues between the couple, but unfortunately, her father blocked him, due to the fact that he complained about Mohbad’s unwillingness to provide for him because of Wunmi.

