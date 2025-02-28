Share

The father of late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Joseph Aloba, has recounted a dream encounter with his late son.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad tragically passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in a controversial manner.

Despite a series of court trials and police investigations, the circumstances surrounding his death remain unknown, with his father accusing his wife, Wunmi, of involvement in the singer’s death.

However, Wunmi addressed the allegation, accusing her father-in-law of attempting to take control of Mohbad’s property.

READ ALSO:

Speaking in a recent interview, Mohbad’s father shared a dream about the singer, revealing that his son was in a stable condition.

Joseph Aloba emphasized that if he had passed away, Mohbad would have done more to honour his memory, describing him as his best friend.

He said: “I saw Mohbad in my dream; he was fine but didn’t say anything to me. He wasn’t crying, he was fine”.

Watch the video below;

Share

Please follow and like us: