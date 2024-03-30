Mohbad’s Father Speaks On Asking Primeboy To Escape Police Arrest

The father of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has refuted claims that he asked Primeboy to run away following the death of his son.

Mr Aloba made this known while reacting to an interview granted by his former wife, Abosede that he asked Mohbad’s close friend and one of the prime suspects in his son’s death to escape Police arrest.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad’s mother, Abosede Adeyemo, in an interview with Punch alleged that her ex-husband instructed Primeboy, who is Mohbad’s childhood friend, to run away in order not to be implicated in the late singer’s death.

Speaking on the allegation via a letter by his lawyer, Monisola Odumosu, on Friday, Mr Aloba insisted that he never had any encounter with Primeboy since the incident happened, adding that the only time he ever met Primeboy was during his appearance at the coroner’s court.

The statement reads, “Our client wishes to state that he did not and has not had any talks or discussions relating to the death of his son or any other issues with the said Primeboy since the death of his son, Ilerioluwa Aloba.

“The only time they met after the death of his son was at the coroner’s court sitting where Primeboy and our client only exchanged pleasantries in the presence of everyone, and there were no discussions between them.”

While faulting the claim by Adeyemo, the statement added that Mohbad’s father was after getting justice for his late son.

The statement added, “Mr. Joseph Aloba will not cover anyone, no matter how great or mighty the person may be. He is after justice for the untimely snuffing out of the life of his great-son. He uses this opportunity to urge Primeboy to tell the Coroner Court all that he knows without shielding anyone.

“The truth will surely come out even if it takes time. Our client believes that the will of justice may be slow, but it will surely grind to the truth.

“We urge the general public to disregard such spurious assertions. Rather, our client urges Ms Adeyemo to declare what she knows about the death of Mohbad,”