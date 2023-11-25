Mohbad’s Father Seeks For Financial Assistance To Fund DNA Test

The father of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Mr Joseph Aloba has pleaded for assistance in funding a DNA test to determine the true paternity of his grandson, Liam.

Speaking in an interview with Oriyomi Hamzat, a popular broadcaster based in Ibadan, Mr Aloba made the plea while urging Nigerians not to abandon him in his quest for justice for his son.

Mr Aloba emphasized the importance of conducting the DNA test in two different hospitals, given his inability to accept his grandson, Liam, if the test reveals another man as the biological father.

He said, “I want Nigerians that are fighting for justice for Mohbad not to get tired, they should please support me because I can’t do it alone.

“They should help me find out what killed my son. And I also want the DNA of his son to be done because I don’t want to accept a bastard child.

“I need help. You know as a father, I have to arrange money for the DNA, and I want the DNA carried out in two separate places. I have spoken to my lawyer,”

Watch the video below: