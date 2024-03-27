Mohbad’s Father Reveals Why He’s Yet To Re-Burry Son’s Corpse

The father of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Joseph Aloba, has revealed the reason he is yet to bury his son’s corpse since it was exhumed over 6 months ago.
New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad died at the age of 26, on Tuesday, September 12, in a controversial manner and was immediately buried the next day.
It would be recalled that Mohbad’s body was exhumed with the sole purpose of conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of his death.
Over time, Mohbad’s father has also insisted on having a DNA test done to ascertain Liam’s paternity.
In a recent video, Mohbad’s father was asked to share his opinion since Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi has refused to undergo the DNA test.
Joseph Aloba pointed out that it is a must because that is solely one of the reasons Mohbad’s burial is taking longer than expected.
Also, the other reason is the result of autopsy is required because they cannot exhume his body and bury him again without the result.
See netizen’s reactions:
OLAMIDE said: “Someone is coming to say the man is not grieving”
Balogun Shola suggested: “Make dem Kuku check Mohbad DNA if it matches this man”
Ola of Lagos asked: “Is there anything wrong with doing DNA?”
IREMIDE claimed: “Baba wey still dey use the Corpse cash out steady…u think say he Mumu”
