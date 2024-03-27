Mohbad’s Father Reveals Why He’s Yet To Re-Burry Son’s Corpse

Over time, Mohbad’s father has also insisted on having a DNA test done to ascertain Liam’s paternity.

In a recent video, Mohbad’s father was asked to share his opinion since Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi has refused to undergo the DNA test.

Joseph Aloba pointed out that it is a must because that is solely one of the reasons Mohbad’s burial is taking longer than expected.

Also, the other reason is the result of autopsy is required because they cannot exhume his body and bury him again without the result.

See netizen’s reactions:

OLAMIDE said: “Someone is coming to say the man is not grieving”

Balogun Shola suggested: “Make dem Kuku check Mohbad DNA if it matches this man”

Ola of Lagos asked: “Is there anything wrong with doing DNA?”

IREMIDE claimed: “Baba wey still dey use the Corpse cash out steady…u think say he Mumu”

Watch Video Below;