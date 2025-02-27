MohBad’s Father Reveals He’ll Still Sue Wunmi If DNA Test Proves Positive

Share

The father of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Mr Joseph Aloba has revealed that he would still sue his daughter-in-law, Wunmi if a DNA test proves that Liam is his grandson.

Mr Aloba who made this remark while speaking in a recent interview noted that he is not sure that the boy his son left behind was indeed his.

Mohbad’s father stated that even if the DNA test should show that the boy is indeed his grandson, he would still have to sue Wunmi.

According to him, he still doesn’t know anything about how his son, Mohbad died, despite his demise being almost two years now.

Stating his reasons, Mr Joseph Aloba said he would sue her for taking a boy who was just 5 months old to the club where there were heavy smokers.

He said in Yoruba; “I knew nothing about Mohbad’s d3ath. When my son passed, Wunmi was the first person I asked questions because she’s his wife, Even if DNA proves that Liam is my grandson, I will sue her because how can they be taking a 5-month-old boy to show where there are lots of w33d smok3rs.

“Recently, I saw that they took him to Ibadan. I knew there was a nurse but I didn’t see her. DNA is very very important. My major concern now is what killed Mohbad and if the child he left behind is my grandson, you won’t see me asking about properties.

“Help me beg the government because I’m tired, I don’t know what else to do. For 2 years now, someone has died in the house, even if it’s the nurse atleast there’s a camera inside and outside the house.

“What about Forensics? Please help me, I don’t know what to do anymore…”

