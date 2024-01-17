Mohbad’s Father Reportedly Receives Car Gift Good Samaritan

The father of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Joseph Aloba has reportedly received an SUV car gift from a good Samaritan.

A Facebook blogger simply identified as BUKKY JESSE PLUG who made the disclosure via her Instagram page alleged that MohBad’s father had received the car gift

According to the post on the Facebook page, she expressed thank you to a certain man identified as Oba Asekanmaku as they notified that Mohbad’s father received the car.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “THANK U OBA ASEKANMAKU. MOHBAD’S DAD FINALLY GOT HIS CAR TODAY, CONGRATULATIONS SIR. MAY D GIVER NEVER LACK ANYTHING GOOD IN HER LIFE, HAS D GIVER MADE MOHBAD’S DAD HAPPY, JOY WILL NEVER ELUDE IN HER LIFE IJMN AMEN.

PLS ALL KINDLY SAY A WORD OF PRAYERS TO D GIVER.”

Check out reactions as Mohbad’s father gets a car gift;

winnietheslayer said: “Wunmi can finally have peace!! Good Samaritan should build a house for him too so he can let the poor girl rest”

emma4real1 remarked: “Mission accomplished keep the gifts coming ”

beleansjuicespot asked: ‘How does he fuel his car and maintain it? This is a LUXURY”

damechrsytal commented: “Thanks naira and Sam. He helped u guys .so sorry Moh”

