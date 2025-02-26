Mohbad’s Father Queries Land Purchase For Grandson

Share

The father of the late Nigerian singer, Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Joseph Aloba has stirred controversy on social media over the late singer’s land purchase for his son, Liam.

The development followed a magistrate court sitting in Yaba, Lagos State which dismissed charges against Mohbad’s ex-record label boss, Naira Marley, Sammy Larry and Prime Boy, over alleged involvement in Mohbad’s death on September 24, 2023.

Despite a series of court hearings and police investigations, the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death remain unknown, with his corpse yet to be buried.

However, in a recent TikTok live session, Joseph Aloba disclosed that his late son previously informed him about purchasing two plots of land at Elepe for Liam.

Mr Aloba also questioned his late son’s decision, asserting that no property had ever been purchased by him in Mohbad’s name.

He said; “I never bought anything in his name, why will he buy properties in his son’s name”.

Reaction trailing this post;

Chukwuma Chinelo remarked, “Do you have any money to buy properties talk more about buying in mohbad in your son’s name, keep quiet Mr man”.

Temi Dayo emphasized, “This man needs to be checked..is he ok at all…what’s wrong buying property in our son’s name. Firstly abeg pull off that white garment you are a shame to us”.

Adeniyi Ogbolu wrote, “People can now see that this man is fighting for property’s not justice. God please don’t make me this kind of a father in Jesus name”.

Olawale Micheal added, “This man dey take something abi? Because he must go and listen to what he vomited from his mouth”.

