Mohbad’s Father Pays Condolence Visit To Mother Of Late Tiktoker ‘Disturbing’

Joseph Aloba, the father of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, has paid a condolence visit to the mother of late TikToker, ‘Disturbing’.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the Tiktoker known for campaigning the ‘Justice for Mohbad’ movement passed away after he suffered a seizure while speaking with fans on a live stream.

However, in a trending photo which surfaced online, Mohbad’s father visited the family to pay his condolences.

He was seen in a suit while seated next to the bereaved mother of the content creator, Disturbing who wore white.

Reaction trailing this posts;

arys_cakes_n_more said: “What is Mr Aloba feeling like?”

teebby70 commented: “Baba wear suit. E no easy to be a celebrity overnight ”

aisha_ayomikun wrote: “Baba mlMohBad don turn celeb it is well, continue to rest in peace imole❤️”

tundeevra remarked: “Somebody died and you people are still trolling. WTF is wrong with people ?”

layomi_92 wrote: “Why d he go there in d first place person wey Dey curse ur grandson”

corlerdayy said: “This condolences is justified for someone who is always clamouring for justice for his son but a lot of people with no br*in want to drag the man on everything”

yemoqueen_ remarked: “Haaaaaaaaaa jesu krist So na Iya Alaje born this guy ? Eje Jesu ”

https://www.tiktok.com/@gurexy_1/photo/7497863942568463671?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc

