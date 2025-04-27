New Telegraph

April 27, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 27, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Mohbad’s Father Pays…

Mohbad’s Father Pays Condolence Visit To Mother Of Late Tiktoker ‘Disturbing’

Joseph Aloba, the father of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, has paid a condolence visit to the mother of late TikToker, ‘Disturbing’.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the Tiktoker known for campaigning the ‘Justice for Mohbad’ movement passed away after he suffered a seizure while speaking with fans on a live stream.

However, in a trending photo which surfaced online, Mohbad’s father visited the family to pay his condolences.

He was seen in a suit while seated next to the bereaved mother of the content creator, Disturbing who wore white.

READ ALSO:

Reaction trailing this posts;

arys_cakes_n_more said: “What is Mr Aloba feeling like?”

teebby70 commented: “Baba wear suit. E no easy to be a celebrity overnight ”

aisha_ayomikun wrote: “Baba mlMohBad don turn celeb it is well, continue to rest in peace imole❤️”

tundeevra remarked: “Somebody died and you people are still trolling. WTF is wrong with people ?”

layomi_92 wrote: “Why d he go there in d first place person wey Dey curse ur grandson”

corlerdayy said: “This condolences is justified for someone who is always clamouring for justice for his son but a lot of people with no br*in want to drag the man on everything”

yemoqueen_ remarked: “Haaaaaaaaaa jesu krist So na Iya Alaje born this guy ? Eje Jesu ”

See post below:

https://www.tiktok.com/@gurexy_1/photo/7497863942568463671?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

CSNAC Defends Falana, Slams Wike’s Camp Over Attacks
Read Next

EPL: Liverpool Crowned Champion With Emphatic Win Over Tottenham
Share
Copy Link
×