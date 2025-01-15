MohBad’s Father Opens Up, Says My Life Got Better After Singer’s Death

Share

The father of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Joseph Aloba has revealed that life has been better since the passing of his son.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad tragically passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, under a controversial situation that is yet to be resolved.

Speaking on life after the passing of his son, Mr Aloba revealed how Wunmi and her family stopped him from performing his duties, while also claiming that Mohbad’s mom was cheating.

According to him, Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi had stopped him from performing his filial duties towards him.

Speaking further, he noted that Mohbad’s son isn’t his grandson. He claimed that it was the paternity of the son that had caused a lot of issues between Mohbad and his wife.

Also, he revealed that the reason for his separation from Mohbad’s mother was the result of her cheating scandal with a man called Tunde.

Reaction trailing this post;

classicjosh18: “Person wey bend his son’s neck is he thinking we already forget about that?”

ideraoluwa_123 said: “How old was Moh when he was alive? A very unfortunate father is just looking for a way to send that little girl to prison because of hate”

celestialgeneration remarked: “God forbid!”

ibt.eehaj said: “Abeg who cook for e house or who get gari”

kurubohmichael said: “None of us will never have a jealous father or parent”

uddyqueenny wrote: “Your life got better after your son died? God, pls we the genuine parents who truly love our children, please Lord keep us alive and our children.”

starflo_og stated: “This man is just concerned about money not even his son

