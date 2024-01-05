Mohbad’s Father Marks Late Son’s Posthumous Birthday, Pens Emotional Message

The father of the late Afrobeat singer, Mohbad, Mr Joseph Aloba has penned an emotional posthumous birthday of his son with a heavy heart.

It would be recalled that the singer died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in a controversial circumstance at age 26, after which the police began an investigation into his demise.

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, Mohbad’s father marks his son’s birthday, expressing his broken heart on how painful the day was for him.

READ ALSO:

Sharing a snippet of his music tribute to his late son, he captioned it with a statement that depicts the pain of losing his boy.

Mohbad’s father wrote, “Today is a very sad day for me, a day I can never forget. I usually celebrate it every year but I can’t anymore this year. (Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Mohbad Oba Imole keep resting son),”

“MY HEART GONE, I LOVE YOU MOHBAD EVEN IN DEATH. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU* MOHBAD, You came to this Sinful World today exactly 27 years ago. I wish I could wake you up and see you standing there.

“Then I would know that it was just a nightmare. IMOLE, I remember when you were small and how you would hold my hand and you look at My face, remember when you followed me around various Sites to do Carpentry Work without food?

“Justice as your Star was rising, Death took you away from Me in circumstances that are yet known to me and to the entire World. No words I write could ever say How sad and empty I feel today.”

Watch the video below: