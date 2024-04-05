Mohbad’s Father Finally Opens Up, Says I’ll Expose Who Killed My Son

The father of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Joseph Aloba has stated that he knows the identity of the person responsible for his son’s death.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad passed away under controversial circumstances on September 12, 2023, and was laid to rest the next day.

However, following a public outcry for a thorough investigation into his sudden demise, the body of the late singer was exhumed about a week later for an autopsy.

While the result of the autopsy is still pending, Mr Aloba has publicly announced that the person responsible for his son’s death is someone close to him.

In a viral audio message making the rounds on the Internet, he vowed to reveal the identity of his son’s killer soon.

Mohbad father said, “I know who killed Mohbad. The person is someone close and I will tell the world soon,”

Watch the video below;