Mohbad’s Father Finally Breaks Silence On Why He Buried Son Quickly

The father of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known by his stage name Mohbad has finally opened up on why he quickly buried his son after his demise.

It would be recalled that following the death of the singer Nigerians have taken to their social media pages to lament about the 27-year-old singer’s sudden death and hasty burial in unfavourable circumstances.

Also, Nigerians complained repeatedly his burial site, which was next to a cassava farm, was unsuitable for a celebrity.

In a recent development, Mohbad’s father, Mr Joseph Aloba, has explained why his late son was hastily interred there in a video that was uploaded by @temilolasobola on Instagram.

Speaking on the development, the singer’s father claims that because the corpse was young when it died, in Yoruba land, it could not be kept for very long. He added that if Mohbad had lived to be older, he might have thought about keeping his body in the morgue for longer.

In his words: “In Yoruba land, his corpse is not the kind to be kept when both of his parents are still alive. Assuming he died at an older age, we might have considered putting his body in the mortuary and taking it at a later date. That same night we took him away from there and buried him where we did.”

Speaking further Mohbad’s dad claims that where his son was buried was the only land he knew that belonged to the singer. He explained that even though his son had given him the land to build his church, he decided to bury him there since he didn’t know of him owning any other land.

He said, “That land where Mohbad was buried is his only land, that’s the only land I know him to have owned. Truly he gave me the land to build my church because we had both agreed to build the church there, and since that’s the only land I knew him to have.”