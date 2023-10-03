Mohbad’s Father Demands DNA Of His Grandson, Liam

Following the controversy surrounding the paternity of the late Nigeria singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad’s son, Liam, the father of the 27-year-old singer, Joseph Aloba has demanded a DNA report for his grandson.

Mohbad’s father who made this known while speaking in a recent interview with BBC Pidgin shared his opinion about the trending issue.

Addressing the issue of a DNA report which has been on the lips of Nigerians for some weeks now, Mohbad’s father noted that the questions about a DNA test being done for his grandson have now become a general problem, with the whole of Nigeria is talking about it.

Speaking further, he added that the right thing should be done at the right time concerning the DNA.

He said, “This thing has become a majority thing, not only in Nigeria. So they should do the proper thing at the proper time.” Mohbad’s father also recounted how he considered his son as a friend and how they used to relate like brothers. He also mentioned how his son was someone who had always wanted to follow in his footsteps because he knew him as a musician, and he used to dance or be his backup singer at events. According to the grieving father, Mohbad was his reason for having more than one wife, adding that he had to marry someone else after the singer’s mother left him. See the full video below: