Mohbad’s Father Cries Out Over Lethargic Police Investigation On Son’s Death

The father of late Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Joseph Aloba, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the police investigations into his son’s death.

It would be recalled that Mohbad died in a controversial circumstance on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at the age of 26.

Following his death, a series of documents and videos of Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry subjecting Mohbad to a relentless bully for leaving his record label surfaced on the internet.

The public outcry, including his fans, celebrities and influential figures over Mohbad’s death, led Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, to carry out a forensic Investigation to unravel the cause of the death.

The Lagos State Police Command arrested many suspects, including Sam Larry, Naira Marley, Primeboy, and Feyisoya Ogedengbe, the auxiliary nurse who treated him before his death.

Sam Larry and Naira Marley were later arraigned on October 6 and granted bail after spending weeks in detention.

Speaking on Wednesday, in a now trending interview with Trust TV, M Aloba expressed dissatisfaction with the police investigation, urging the police to invite people living with Mohbad.

Mohbad’s father said “I’m not satisfied with the police investigation. A lot of things have been said outside which are not right.

“They should search the phones of the people living with Mohbad. We are still looking for justice and delay can result in denial.”