Mohbad’s Father Breaks Silence, Says Omowunmi Was Very Unfaithful To His Son

The father of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Mr Joseph Aloba has revealed that his late son’s wife, Omowunmi was never faithful to him while he was alive.

Mohbad’s father who spoke at the coroner’s inquest amid ongoing investigations to find the culprit behind the singer’s death narrated how she used to drug him to sleep with other signees in the same house.

According to Mr Aloba, his son confided to him that his wife was being unfaithful.

Speaking further, he explained how she used to drug his noodles so that he could be heavily sedated while she went to sleep with another signee who lives in the same house.

He said: “Mohbad and I lived together for 18 good years. He has never fallen sick. I only took him to a chemist when he was 16 to treat rashes.

“He left the house at the age of consent and began to assist Naira Marley while embarking on his own career in music.

“When he started making it, he talked to me about reconciling with his mum which I did. He was happy and he bought me a car for this. When issues happened between him and Naira, he told me he would handle it.

“Wunmi was a very unfaithful wife to my son. My son told me that she used to put sleeping pills in noodles for him and she would go and sleep with a signee in another room in the same house they were living.

“I don’t trust Wunmi one bit. He told me that all the documents of his landed property were in the possession of Wunmi’s mother till today.

“He came to visit me three days after his death. Concerning his neck that was bent in the casket, I didn’t know about it because I was not at the burial. It was later I saw the picture”