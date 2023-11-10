Mohbad’s Father Breaks Silence On Daughter-In-Law Allegations (Video)

Mr Joseph Aloba, the father of the late Afrobeats singer, Mohbad has reacted to the comment made by his daughter-in-law, Omowunmi who claimed Mr Aloba fell out with her because his son refused to give him their son’s placenta.

It would be recalled that Mohbad, whose name is Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, died on Tuesday, September 12, in controversial circumstances at the peak of his career.

Following his sudden demise, a lot of controversy on what could have led to his death was sprouting all over the internet with different narratives.

However, with the help of the Nigerian Police Force investigating the case and the coroner’s inquest into the circumstances that led to the singer’s death at the court in Ikorodu, Mohbad’s wife last Wednesday narrated how he fell out with his father-in-law.

Speaking at the coroner’s inquest on November 8, Omowunmi told the court that her relationship with her father-in-law was strained because she refused to give him her son’s placenta and also hold Liam’s naming ceremony in Ikorodu.

Responding to his daughter-in-law’s allegations, in a video making the rounds on social media, Mr Joseph Aloba denied making such a demand, saying, “posterity will be the judge.”

