Mohbad’s Father Breaks Down, Cries To God In Emotional Song

Mr Joseph Aloba, the father of the late Nigerian singer, Ileriouluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad has cried to God about the pain he’s facing following the sudden demise of his son.

This is coming amid the divided public opinion on the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death and Mr Aloba’s public opinions about his daughter-in-law, Omowunmi.

Mr Aloba, in a heartfelt song shared on social media, expressed his belief that the world is fighting him and is using his son as a weapon to hurt him.

In his song, he lamented that they caused harm to his son while he was alive and still sought to take advantage of his situation after his passing.

He, therefore, cried to God for help and assistance during his trying times, emphasizing his human vulnerability and powerlessness.

He sang in Yoruba dialect, “What you gave me in Your mercy, they are using it to fight me. The world is making me cry through the child you gave me.

“They hurt Imole when he was alive and still want to eat his dead body. Please Help me. I am just a human and powerless.”

